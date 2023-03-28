Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1783
Double Daffodil
One of our double daffodils in the garden
28th March 2023
28th Mar 23
1
1
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3454
photos
89
followers
15
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
28th March 2023 4:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
daffodil
Heather
ace
A beautiful close-up, Peter, with great focus to capture the frills of the inner petals! I really like your shallow dof, too- it gives a nice dark background to highlight this beautiful white! Fav
March 28th, 2023
