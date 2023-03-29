Sign up
Photo 1784
Watching
Little Robin watching me take its photograph
29th March 2023
29th Mar 23
3
2
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3455
photos
89
followers
15
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
29th March 2023 11:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
robin
Babs
ace
Nice sharp photo.
March 29th, 2023
JackieR
ace
Fabulous detail
March 29th, 2023
Heather
ace
Great focus and details to capture this pretty one! I like your simple composition, too, Peter! Fav
March 29th, 2023
