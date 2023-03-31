Previous
My Food by pcoulson
Photo 1786

My Food

My Lunch and Tea today an entry in this weeks Capture 52 "Food" challenge.
Lunch a baguette filled with cheese, cucumber, lettice, red pepper and mayonnais.
Tea, a simple ham salad
31st March 2023 31st Mar 23

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
JackieR ace
Delicious!!!
March 31st, 2023  
Peter ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Yes it was Jackie thank you:)
March 31st, 2023  
Heather ace
I agree with Jackie! And so colouful, too!
March 31st, 2023  
Peter ace
@365projectorgheatherb Thank you Heather all my own work, I do all the cold food both for my wife and myself:)
March 31st, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Delightful!
March 31st, 2023  
Babs ace
Yum they look delicious.
March 31st, 2023  
Peter ace
@photographycrazy Thank you Bill for your comment:)
March 31st, 2023  
Peter ace
@onewing Many thanks Babs for your comment, Jenny does the cooked meals, I do the cold ones, although the Baguette was mine hers no pepper or cucumber for her cottage cheese and other good things:)
March 31st, 2023  
Heather ace
@pcoulson Great job! I would hire you, Peter, if you were closer :)
March 31st, 2023  
