Previous
Next
Photo 1786
My Food
My Lunch and Tea today an entry in this weeks Capture 52 "Food" challenge.
Lunch a baguette filled with cheese, cucumber, lettice, red pepper and mayonnais.
Tea, a simple ham salad
31st March 2023
31st Mar 23
9
1
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
9
Fav's
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
31st March 2023 12:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food
,
52wc-2023-w13
JackieR
ace
Delicious!!!
March 31st, 2023
Peter
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Yes it was Jackie thank you:)
March 31st, 2023
Heather
ace
I agree with Jackie! And so colouful, too!
March 31st, 2023
Peter
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Thank you Heather all my own work, I do all the cold food both for my wife and myself:)
March 31st, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Delightful!
March 31st, 2023
Babs
ace
Yum they look delicious.
March 31st, 2023
Peter
ace
@photographycrazy
Thank you Bill for your comment:)
March 31st, 2023
Peter
ace
@onewing
Many thanks Babs for your comment, Jenny does the cooked meals, I do the cold ones, although the Baguette was mine hers no pepper or cucumber for her cottage cheese and other good things:)
March 31st, 2023
Heather
ace
@pcoulson
Great job! I would hire you, Peter, if you were closer :)
March 31st, 2023
