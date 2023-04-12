Sign up
Photo 1798
The Shambles
The Shambles in York on a very wet day
12th April 2023
12th Apr 23
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
12th April 2023 12:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
york
,
shambles
Anne
ace
I love York! Super street photos Peter, you have caught the atmosphere wonderful - despite the wet weather!
April 12th, 2023
Heather
ace
A great street shot with people walking in the rain along the glistening cobblestone! A nice feeling to this shot, Peter.
April 12th, 2023
