Photo 1797
Street Entertainer
I'm in York until the weekend and I noticed the interaction betwen the children and the street entertainer just had to get a shot.
11th April 2023
11th Apr 23
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
11th April 2023 10:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
york
,
candid
,
street entertainer
Anne
ace
The children seem engrossed in the show. Great candid street shot
April 12th, 2023
Heather
ace
Oh yes! A delightful candid shot, Peter! Fav
April 12th, 2023
