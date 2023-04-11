Previous
Street Entertainer by pcoulson
Street Entertainer

I'm in York until the weekend and I noticed the interaction betwen the children and the street entertainer just had to get a shot.
11th April 2023 11th Apr 23

Peter

pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Anne ace
The children seem engrossed in the show. Great candid street shot
April 12th, 2023  
Heather ace
Oh yes! A delightful candid shot, Peter! Fav
April 12th, 2023  
