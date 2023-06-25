Sign up
Photo 1872
Archery Competition
Came across this Archery inter club competition in progress in Keswick today and what a lovely location it was to.
25th June 2023
25th Jun 23
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Tags
collage
,
archery
,
keswick
Lesley
ace
Ooh great fun. I recognise that view.
June 25th, 2023
