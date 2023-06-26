Previous
Derwent Water by pcoulson
Photo 1873

Derwent Water

View from Derwent Water towards Great Gable and Scafell
26th June 2023 26th Jun 23

Peter

@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
A beautiful scene and composition, Peter! The boat in the foreground adds an extra bit of interest! And those mountains are stunning! Fav
June 26th, 2023  
@365projectorgheatherb Thank you so much for your lovely comment and Fav Heather it’s appreciated this is my last day in the Lake District so went for a walk along the lake:)
June 26th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Beautiful landscape shot
June 26th, 2023  
