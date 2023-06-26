Sign up
Previous
Photo 1873
Derwent Water
View from Derwent Water towards Great Gable and Scafell
26th June 2023
26th Jun 23
3
1
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3551
photos
85
followers
17
following
513% complete
218
1867
1868
1869
1870
1871
1872
1873
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
26th June 2023 11:53am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
derwent water
Heather
ace
A beautiful scene and composition, Peter! The boat in the foreground adds an extra bit of interest! And those mountains are stunning! Fav
June 26th, 2023
Peter
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Thank you so much for your lovely comment and Fav Heather it’s appreciated this is my last day in the Lake District so went for a walk along the lake:)
June 26th, 2023
bkb in the city
Beautiful landscape shot
June 26th, 2023
