Photo 1874
Dragonfly
This is a male Broad-Bodied Chaser Dragonfly
27th June 2023
27th Jun 23
Peter
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
27th June 2023 2:18pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
male
,
dragonfly
,
broad-bodied chaser
Heather
A super macro, Peter! Great focus and detail and a lovely soft background to feature the dragonfly. I also like your composition with the diagonal stem! Fav all 'round! :)
June 27th, 2023
