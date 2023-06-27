Previous
Dragonfly by pcoulson
Dragonfly

This is a male Broad-Bodied Chaser Dragonfly
27th June 2023 27th Jun 23

Peter

@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Heather ace
A super macro, Peter! Great focus and detail and a lovely soft background to feature the dragonfly. I also like your composition with the diagonal stem! Fav all 'round! :)
June 27th, 2023  
