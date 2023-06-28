Sign up
Photo 1875
Maglite Circles
My entry in Capture 52 challenge "painting with light" could not do it whilst away so gave it a go last night spinning a small maglite on a length of string, it was still not dark at the time.
28th June 2023
28th Jun 23
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Photo Details
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
28th June 2023 9:13pm
Tags
painting with light
,
52wc-2023-w25
