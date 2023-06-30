Sign up
Photo 1876
Photo 1876
BMW Race Free Pactice
A shot from Fridays practice for one of the support races at Donington Park Circuit, here for the British Round of the World Superbike championship quite wet it its to
30th June 2023
30th Jun 23
1
1
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Views
11
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
30th June 2023 5:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
donington park
,
wsbk
Heather
ace
Great panning, Peter (if that's what you did to capture the biker in focus and the background with a blur) Fav!
June 30th, 2023
