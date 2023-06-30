Previous
BMW Race Free Pactice by pcoulson
BMW Race Free Pactice

A shot from Fridays practice for one of the support races at Donington Park Circuit, here for the British Round of the World Superbike championship quite wet it its to
30th June 2023 30th Jun 23

Peter

Great panning, Peter (if that's what you did to capture the biker in focus and the background with a blur) Fav!
June 30th, 2023  
