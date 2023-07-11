Previous
Wet Roses by pcoulson
Photo 1887

Wet Roses

After it rained and before it started went out and captured a shot or three.
11th July 2023 11th Jul 23

Peter

@pcoulson
They’re beautiful
July 11th, 2023  
So beautiful
July 11th, 2023  
