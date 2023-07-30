Sign up
Out of the water
Female Mallard duck taking her young along the towpath
30th July 2023
30th Jul 23
Peter
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
7
3
365-5
ILCE-7RM4
30th July 2023 12:32pm
Tags
duck
mallard
Corinne C
Cute
July 30th, 2023
Heather
That's a really sweet capture, Peter!
July 30th, 2023
Babs
Aw so sweet.
July 30th, 2023
