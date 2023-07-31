Previous
Old Plane by pcoulson
Old Plane

My entry in this weeks Capture 52 "Old" this brass model of a Biplane was made by my wifes grandfather in 1915 as an apprentice in a engineering factory
Peter

Peter
Lou Ann ace
Oh what a family treasure. It’s wonderful, Peter.
July 31st, 2023  
