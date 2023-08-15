Previous
Stranger No79 by pcoulson
Stranger No79

I met Stan on my walk along a cycle route in Nottinhamshire today, Stan was collecting wild Brambles, I stopped to ask if I could take a shot of him for my strangers images, he gave me his name and a little about himself, Stan's wife passed 8 years ago, she made all the bramble and apple pies plus bramble jam, with the brambles they collected together this time of year, after she died he learned to cook and bake and is quite good at it although he still can't do it as well as his she could, I wished him well and carried on with my walk
15th August 2023 15th Aug 23

Peter

