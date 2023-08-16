Previous
Roe Deer by pcoulson
Photo 1921

Roe Deer

Noticed two of these in a wheat field on my walk along national cycle route 15 today, no idea where they came from but they should not have been there.
16th August 2023 16th Aug 23

Peter

I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Annie-Sue ace
you can't contain deer!
August 16th, 2023  
