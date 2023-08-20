Sign up
Previous
Photo 1925
Bracket Fungus
Noticed this Bracket Fungus on my walk is evening on an old plum tree.
20th August 2023
20th Aug 23
Peter
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Photo Details
Tags
fungus
,
bracket fungus
,
plum tree
Heather
ace
A great shot, Peter, to capture the yellow-white colour tones and the rippled textures!
August 20th, 2023
