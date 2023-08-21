Previous
Lock No6 by pcoulson
Photo 1926

Lock No6

Walked along the Grantham Canal today its disused and overgrown now.
Completed in 1797 the canal starts by Trent Bridge in Nottingham runs 33 miles long rises 140 feet up to Grantham through 18 wide locks. In addition to coal the canal carried various bulk materials such as stone and lime, In 1968 the canal was placed into a ‘remaindered’ state, this reduced the amount of maintenance the owners of the canal were obligated carry out, the pathways are all tarmac and well maintained for walkers and cyclists
21st August 2023 21st Aug 23

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
527% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Gosh Peter, this really makes me appreciate the work that goes inot the canals I holiday in
August 21st, 2023  
Diana ace
Amazing capture and info.
August 21st, 2023  
Dawn ace
A nice capture and info
August 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise