Lock No6

Walked along the Grantham Canal today its disused and overgrown now.

Completed in 1797 the canal starts by Trent Bridge in Nottingham runs 33 miles long rises 140 feet up to Grantham through 18 wide locks. In addition to coal the canal carried various bulk materials such as stone and lime, In 1968 the canal was placed into a ‘remaindered’ state, this reduced the amount of maintenance the owners of the canal were obligated carry out, the pathways are all tarmac and well maintained for walkers and cyclists