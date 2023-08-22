Sign up
Photo 1927
Electromagnetic Spectrum
Notice the sunlight coming through my workshop glass window striking a reflective sheet on the bench producing this wonderful abstract, increased the vibrance a little in Photoshop
22nd August 2023
22nd Aug 23
1
0
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3610
photos
83
followers
17
following
527% complete
1920
1921
1922
1923
1924
1925
1926
1927
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
22nd August 2023 5:49pm
Tags
abstract
,
spectrum
,
visible light
Annie-Sue
ace
such vibrance!
August 22nd, 2023
