Electromagnetic Spectrum by pcoulson
Photo 1927

Electromagnetic Spectrum

Notice the sunlight coming through my workshop glass window striking a reflective sheet on the bench producing this wonderful abstract, increased the vibrance a little in Photoshop
22nd August 2023 22nd Aug 23

Peter

such vibrance!
August 22nd, 2023  
