Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1928
Hoverboarding
My entry in this weeks Capture 52 challenge "double exposure"
23rd August 2023
23rd Aug 23
6
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3611
photos
83
followers
17
following
528% complete
View this month »
1921
1922
1923
1924
1925
1926
1927
1928
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
6
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
23rd August 2023 12:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
double exposure
,
52wc-2023-w34
Lesley
ace
Very good
August 23rd, 2023
Peter
ace
@tinley23
Thank you Lesley for your comment, just a bit of fun in Photoshop:)
August 23rd, 2023
Dawn
ace
Nicely done
August 23rd, 2023
Heather
ace
A great effect, Peter!
August 23rd, 2023
Peter
ace
@Dawn
Thank you so much Dawn:)
August 23rd, 2023
Peter
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Many thanks Heather just two shots a day apart:)
August 23rd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close