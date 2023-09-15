Previous
Pub Lunch by pcoulson
Pub Lunch

My entry in this weeks Capture 52 challenge "Pasta"
todays pub lunch was Lasagna image take on my mobile phone
15th September 2023 15th Sep 23

Peter

@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013
Photo Details

Jeremy Cross ace
That lasagna looks tasty!
September 15th, 2023  
Peter ace
@jeremyccc Indeed it was to Jeremy, I also had a side order of onion rings they were masive, lol:)
September 15th, 2023  
