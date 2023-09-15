Sign up
Previous
Photo 1951
Pub Lunch
My entry in this weeks Capture 52 challenge "Pasta"
todays pub lunch was Lasagna image take on my mobile phone
15th September 2023
15th Sep 23
2
0
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3634
photos
81
followers
17
following
Tags
pasta
,
lasagna
,
52wc-2023-w37
Jeremy Cross
ace
That lasagna looks tasty!
September 15th, 2023
Peter
ace
@jeremyccc
Indeed it was to Jeremy, I also had a side order of onion rings they were masive, lol:)
September 15th, 2023
