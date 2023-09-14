Previous
Westmorland County Show
Westmorland County Show

Some of my images taken today at the Westmorland County Show, this agricultural show first started in 1799 and has been an annual event ever since, instead of a collage tried to make it like a program cover.
14th September 2023

Peter

Annie-Sue
This is great, Peter!
September 14th, 2023  
Peter
@anniesue Thank you so much Annie-Sue it was a great show so much going on and the weather was perfect, we are so pleased we went, if it had been raining would probably have gone to Keswick:)
September 14th, 2023  
Annie-Sue
@pcoulson I haven't been for a few years - might book a day off next year (along with some more "during the working week" events!)
September 14th, 2023  
Dawn
A lovely collage of this event
September 14th, 2023  
