Photo 1950
Westmorland County Show
Some of my images taken today at the Westmorland County Show, this agricultural show first started in 1799 and has been an annual event ever since, instead of a collage tried to make it like a program cover.
14th September 2023
14th Sep 23
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
show
county
westmorland
agricultal
Annie-Sue
ace
This is great, Peter!
September 14th, 2023
Peter
ace
@anniesue
Thank you so much Annie-Sue it was a great show so much going on and the weather was perfect, we are so pleased we went, if it had been raining would probably have gone to Keswick:)
September 14th, 2023
Annie-Sue
ace
@pcoulson
I haven't been for a few years - might book a day off next year (along with some more "during the working week" events!)
September 14th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely collage of this event
September 14th, 2023
