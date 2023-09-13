Previous
Day on the Lake by pcoulson
Photo 1949

Day on the Lake

Spent the day on Lake Windermere thanks to Annie-Sue @anniesue
top:- one of the Windermere Lake Cruisers
middle:- properties along the shore of Lake Windermere.
bottom:- returning into Bowness on Windermere
13th September 2023 13th Sep 23

Peter

@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Lovely images , sounds like a nice day out
September 13th, 2023  
@Dawn Thank you Dawn for your comment, it was a lovely day, at the far end of the lake we got off and took a steam train ride then returned by boat to Bowness on Windermere:)
September 13th, 2023  
Beautiful collage. Looks like a lovely cruise
September 13th, 2023  
Nice collage of this lovely place
September 13th, 2023  
Kept fine for you! I suspect you've got some choo-choo photos to share as well! I need to take a commemorative photo too - thank you both :-)
September 13th, 2023  
