Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1949
Day on the Lake
Spent the day on Lake Windermere thanks to Annie-Sue
@anniesue
top:- one of the Windermere Lake Cruisers
middle:- properties along the shore of Lake Windermere.
bottom:- returning into Bowness on Windermere
13th September 2023
13th Sep 23
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3632
photos
81
followers
17
following
533% complete
View this month »
1942
1943
1944
1945
1946
1947
1948
1949
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
13th September 2023 11:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lake
,
windermere
,
windermere lake cruises
Dawn
ace
Lovely images , sounds like a nice day out
September 13th, 2023
Peter
ace
@Dawn
Thank you Dawn for your comment, it was a lovely day, at the far end of the lake we got off and took a steam train ride then returned by boat to Bowness on Windermere:)
September 13th, 2023
bkb in the city
Beautiful collage. Looks like a lovely cruise
September 13th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Nice collage of this lovely place
September 13th, 2023
Annie-Sue
ace
Kept fine for you! I suspect you've got some choo-choo photos to share as well! I need to take a commemorative photo too - thank you both :-)
September 13th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close