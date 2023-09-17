Sign up
Photo 1953
Photo day out
Out at Oulton Park Circuit photographing the British Super Bikes with my son, grandson and granddaughter, spent most of the time showing my grandson how to use the camera I had just given him.
17th September 2023
17th Sep 23
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
365-5
ILCE-7RM4
17th September 2023 5:10pm
portraits
,
oulton park
