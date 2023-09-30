Previous
Sepia Reflections by pcoulson
Photo 1966

Sepia Reflections

Following my walk along the canal today this image was very green so tried a sepia tone to make it look old. BoB
30th September 2023 30th Sep 23

Peter

Photo Details

Dawn ace
Love it ,it suits sepia
September 30th, 2023  
