Shaggy Parasol Mushroom by pcoulson
Photo 1967

Shaggy Parasol Mushroom

Find this Shaggy Parasol Mushroom in a damp area under a tree
1st October 2023 1st Oct 23

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Corinne C ace
So pretty
October 1st, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful pic!
October 1st, 2023  
JackieR ace
Nice autumnal scene
October 1st, 2023  
Heather ace
A super shot, Peter! I love how you captured the white of the mushroom parasol and the dark of the undergrowth and background! Great focus and details, too! Fav
October 1st, 2023  
Ingrid ace
Beautiful!
October 1st, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
I really like this
October 1st, 2023  
Babs ace
Nice one.
October 1st, 2023  
