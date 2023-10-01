Sign up
Previous
Photo 1967
Shaggy Parasol Mushroom
Find this Shaggy Parasol Mushroom in a damp area under a tree
1st October 2023
1st Oct 23
7
7
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3650
photos
81
followers
17
following
538% complete
View this month »
Views
16
Comments
7
Fav's
7
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
1st October 2023 12:59pm
Tags
mushroom
,
fungi
,
shaggy parasol
Corinne C
ace
So pretty
October 1st, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful pic!
October 1st, 2023
JackieR
ace
Nice autumnal scene
October 1st, 2023
Heather
ace
A super shot, Peter! I love how you captured the white of the mushroom parasol and the dark of the undergrowth and background! Great focus and details, too! Fav
October 1st, 2023
Ingrid
ace
Beautiful!
October 1st, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I really like this
October 1st, 2023
Babs
ace
Nice one.
October 1st, 2023
