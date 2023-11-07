Sign up
Photo 2004
Parasol Mushroom
A little Parasol Mushroom
7th November 2023
7th Nov 23
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3687
photos
83
followers
17
following
549% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
7th November 2023 12:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
parasol mushroom
,
mushroom.
Lou Ann
ace
Oh I love this little one. I really wish we could know if the mushrooms we find are edible.
November 7th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Great low perspective and great subject
November 7th, 2023
JackieR
ace
Beautiful low point of view
November 7th, 2023
Peter
ace
@louannwarren
Many thanks Lou Ann for your lovey comment and Fav it’s appreciated, it’s never a good idea to eat wild mushrooms unless you are absolutely sure you know for sure:)
November 7th, 2023
Peter
ace
@corinnec
Thank you so much Corinne for both your lovely comment and Fav it’s appreciated:)
November 7th, 2023
Peter
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Thank you Jackie for your comment:)
November 7th, 2023
