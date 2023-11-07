Previous
Parasol Mushroom by pcoulson
Photo 2004

Parasol Mushroom

A little Parasol Mushroom
7th November 2023 7th Nov 23

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Lou Ann ace
Oh I love this little one. I really wish we could know if the mushrooms we find are edible.
November 7th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Great low perspective and great subject
November 7th, 2023  
JackieR ace
Beautiful low point of view
November 7th, 2023  
Peter ace
@louannwarren Many thanks Lou Ann for your lovey comment and Fav it’s appreciated, it’s never a good idea to eat wild mushrooms unless you are absolutely sure you know for sure:)
November 7th, 2023  
Peter ace
@corinnec Thank you so much Corinne for both your lovely comment and Fav it’s appreciated:)
November 7th, 2023  
Peter ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Thank you Jackie for your comment:)
November 7th, 2023  
