Dirty Caravan by pcoulson
Photo 2005

Dirty Caravan

My entry in this weeks Capture 52 challenge "Dirty" noticed this caravan on a drive as I walked down to the village
8th November 2023 8th Nov 23

Peter

@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Photo Details

