Previous
Still flowering by pcoulson
Photo 2006

Still flowering

This is a rose called " My Dad" planted in remembrance of my wifes father,
9th November 2023 9th Nov 23

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
549% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Louise & Ken
What a lovely visual memory!
November 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise