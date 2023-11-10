Sign up
Previous
Photo 2007
Private Viewing
Attended my friend Roger's art exhibition at the
Kirkgate Gallery this evening, all Rogers work are oil on canvas starting out from a photograph taken by himself.
10th November 2023
10th Nov 23
Tags
artwork
,
exhibition
Babs
ace
How exciting to have his own exhibition. Are any of his artworks for sale?
November 10th, 2023
Peter
ace
@onewing
Thank you for your comment Babs everything on show has a price on the description plate, if sold at the exhibition the gallery take a percentage Roger’s sell well and start around the £250.00 mark upwards depending on the size:)
November 10th, 2023
