Private Viewing by pcoulson
Photo 2007

Private Viewing

Attended my friend Roger's art exhibition at the
Kirkgate Gallery this evening, all Rogers work are oil on canvas starting out from a photograph taken by himself.
10th November 2023 10th Nov 23

Photo Details

Babs ace
How exciting to have his own exhibition. Are any of his artworks for sale?
November 10th, 2023  
Peter ace
@onewing Thank you for your comment Babs everything on show has a price on the description plate, if sold at the exhibition the gallery take a percentage Roger’s sell well and start around the £250.00 mark upwards depending on the size:)
November 10th, 2023  
