Remembrance Sunday by pcoulson
Remembrance Sunday

Remembrance Sunday act of remembrance service at Bailiffe Bridge war memorial, on very cold and grey November morning.
12th November 2023 12th Nov 23

Peter

I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Heather ace
There looks to be a good sized gathering for this service, Peter. It's nice that you captured this- I'm sure it was quite moving. Fav
November 12th, 2023  
Babs ace
Looks like quite a turn out.
November 12th, 2023  
