Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2009
Remembrance Sunday
Remembrance Sunday act of remembrance service at Bailiffe Bridge war memorial, on very cold and grey November morning.
12th November 2023
12th Nov 23
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3692
photos
83
followers
17
following
550% complete
View this month »
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
12th November 2023 11:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
service
,
remembrance
,
bailiffe bridge
Heather
ace
There looks to be a good sized gathering for this service, Peter. It's nice that you captured this- I'm sure it was quite moving. Fav
November 12th, 2023
Babs
ace
Looks like quite a turn out.
November 12th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close