Mining Sculpture by pcoulson
Mining Sculpture

I ran the Oakwell Hall 5km Parkrun this morning on the site of the old Gomersal Colliery, this sculpture sits over the site of the old mineshaft, depicting one miner fixing pitprops and one laid flat cutting out the coal with a pick at the coalface
two shafts were cut in the grounds of Oakwell Hall sunk by Birkenshaw Collieries Ltd between 1913 and 1916.
In 1973 the colliery was closed as a result of the Lofthouse inrush of water, it was judged there was a significant danger of flooding again from neighbouring old workings, so the shaft's were made safe and all the buildings were demolished and the area turned into the park we have today.
Peter

Babs ace
Impressive sculpture. Hope the roof doesn't fall in on him. Is this a miners sandwich?
November 18th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A great sculpture
November 18th, 2023  
