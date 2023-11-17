Sign up
Previous
Photo 2014
Autumnal Colours
Autumnal colours in the old grave yard
17th November 2023
17th Nov 23
Peter
Tags
trees
,
grave yard
,
autumal.
Babs
ace
Lovely autumn colours. Love the moss on the wall.
November 17th, 2023
Louise & Ken
After a big sigh over the gorgeous colours of the leaves, an equal sigh for the beauty of the moss-covered stone!
November 17th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Nice shot.
November 17th, 2023
Peter
ace
@onewing
Thank you Babs another wet day in West Yorkshire makes one wonder when will we see the sun again, lol:)
November 17th, 2023
Peter
ace
@Weezilou
Thank you so much for your wonderful comment and adding it as a Fav it’s appreciated:)
November 17th, 2023
Peter
ace
@johnfalconer
Thank you John for your comment:)
November 17th, 2023
