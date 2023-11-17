Previous
Autumnal Colours by pcoulson
Autumnal Colours

Autumnal colours in the old grave yard
Peter

ace
@pcoulson

Babs ace
Lovely autumn colours. Love the moss on the wall.
November 17th, 2023  
Louise & Ken
After a big sigh over the gorgeous colours of the leaves, an equal sigh for the beauty of the moss-covered stone!
November 17th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Nice shot.
November 17th, 2023  
Peter ace
@onewing Thank you Babs another wet day in West Yorkshire makes one wonder when will we see the sun again, lol:)
November 17th, 2023  
Peter ace
@Weezilou Thank you so much for your wonderful comment and adding it as a Fav it’s appreciated:)
November 17th, 2023  
Peter ace
@johnfalconer Thank you John for your comment:)
November 17th, 2023  
