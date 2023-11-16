Sign up
Previous
Photo 2013
Rain Drops
Rained all day so quick shot from our garden
16th November 2023
16th Nov 23
1
0
Peter
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
16th November 2023 11:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rain
,
rose
,
droplets
John Falconer
Well captured.
November 17th, 2023
