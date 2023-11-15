Previous
Cornus by pcoulson
Cornus

Another entry in this weeks Capture 52 challenge "Dominant Colour" one of our Cornus AKA Dogwood plants
15th November 2023 15th Nov 23

Peter

@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Diana ace
Lovely capture of these beautiful tones.
November 16th, 2023  
