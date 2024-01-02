Previous
Smiley Face by pcoulson
Smiley Face

My effort in this weeks capture 52 "show us something new" this is something new to me working within Photoshop to make my image look like an oil painting BoB
2nd January 2024 2nd Jan 24

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
564% complete

Babs ace
Nice one, it does look like a painting.
January 2nd, 2024  
