Photo 2060
Photo 2060
Smiley Face
My effort in this weeks capture 52 "show us something new" this is something new to me working within Photoshop to make my image look like an oil painting BoB
2nd January 2024
2nd Jan 24
1
0
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
28th December 2023 12:26pm
portrait
,
52wc-2024-w1
Babs
ace
Nice one, it does look like a painting.
January 2nd, 2024
