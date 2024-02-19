Sign up
Previous
Photo 2102
High Key Rose
my entry in this weeks capture 52 challenge " fill the frame" BoB
19th February 2024
19th Feb 24
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Tags
b&w
,
high key
,
rose
,
for2024
,
52wc-2024-w8
Jeremy Cross
ace
Beautiful
February 19th, 2024
Babs
ace
Fabulous detail.
February 19th, 2024
