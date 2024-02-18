Previous
Junior Parkrun by pcoulson
Photo 2101

Junior Parkrun

I was a volunteer marshall at this mornings Brighouse Junior Parkrun, a free, fun, and friendly weekly 2k event for juniors (4 to 14 year olds)
18th February 2024 18th Feb 24

Peter

Corinne C
A great story telling image
February 18th, 2024  
Peter
@corinnec Many thanks Corinne for your comment:)
February 18th, 2024  
Jeremy Cross
Great shot
February 18th, 2024  
Peter
@jeremyccc Thank you Jeremy for your comment, it’s always a fun event:)
February 18th, 2024  
