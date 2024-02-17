Sign up
Previous
Photo 2100
Parkrun Warmup
Warmup before the start of this mornings Brighouse 5km Parkrun
17th February 2024
17th Feb 24
3
2
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Tags
parkrun
,
brighouse
,
for2024
Corinne C
ace
A great opportunity for a monochrome image
February 17th, 2024
Heather
ace
A nice shot, Peter, to capture the festive feeling of this crew (and what a great turnout!) Fav
February 17th, 2024
Babs
ace
What a lot of people. Are up to taking part this year or are you still out of action?
February 17th, 2024
