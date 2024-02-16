Previous
Snowdrops by pcoulson
Snowdrops

Snowdrops in black and white. BoB
16th February 2024 16th Feb 24

Peter

@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Corinne C
Snowdrops are so lovely. Great capture!
February 16th, 2024  
Peter
@corinnec Many thanks for your lovely comment and Fav it’s appreciated as always Corinne:)
February 16th, 2024  
Jeremy Cross
Lovely photo
February 16th, 2024  
