Photo 2152
Old Jag
Notice this 1968 Jaguar 340 MK2 Saloon in original condition parked in a builders yard got the shot and the owner approached me, he was pleased to tell me about it and that he still uses it and has owned it for over 30years
9th April 2024
9th Apr 24
3
1
Peter
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Lesley
Oh that’s a beauty! My dad worked for ‘The Jag’ for most of his life, and was very proud of it.
April 9th, 2024
Dorothy
Classic ❤️
April 9th, 2024
Heather
Wow! It's amazing that this car is still in use! Clearly, it's well-loved! A nice shot and encounter, Peter.
April 9th, 2024
