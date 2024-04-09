Previous
Old Jag by pcoulson
Photo 2152

Old Jag

Notice this 1968 Jaguar 340 MK2 Saloon in original condition parked in a builders yard got the shot and the owner approached me, he was pleased to tell me about it and that he still uses it and has owned it for over 30years
9th April 2024 9th Apr 24

Peter

Lesley ace
Oh that’s a beauty! My dad worked for ‘The Jag’ for most of his life, and was very proud of it.
April 9th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Classic ❤️
April 9th, 2024  
Heather ace
Wow! It's amazing that this car is still in use! Clearly, it's well-loved! A nice shot and encounter, Peter.
April 9th, 2024  
