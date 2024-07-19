Previous
Unknown to me

Wild flowers found on my walk today anyone know what its called
19th July 2024 19th Jul 24

Peter

Rob Z
It's lovely but I'm afraid I can't help with an ID. A mossie on it? :)
July 19th, 2024  
