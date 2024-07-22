Previous
Juvenile Coots by pcoulson
Juvenile Coots

Four Juvenile Coots resting out of the water
Sorry time to catchup been away camping with no wi-fi, or mobile signal for a week could not download or upload back home this afternoon
22nd July 2024 22nd Jul 24

Peter

@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Rob Z
What a wonderful image!!
July 29th, 2024  
Heather
A great capture of the coots and their reflections! Fav (How wonderful, Peter, to be camping and away from devices for a week- at least that's my take :-)
July 29th, 2024  
