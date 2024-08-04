Previous
Synchronised Cornering by pcoulson
Photo 2266

Synchronised Cornering

MotoGP riders racing hard
4th August 2024 4th Aug 24

Peter

@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Photo Details

Heather ace
Wow! A super action shot, Peter! I can't believe how close to the ground they are! Fav
August 7th, 2024  
Fran
Amazing capture.
August 7th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Oh wowsers, terrific timing and fabulous focus
August 7th, 2024  
