Previous
Photo 2266
Synchronised Cornering
MotoGP riders racing hard
4th August 2024
4th Aug 24
3
1
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3956
photos
85
followers
16
following
2259
2260
2261
2262
2263
2264
2265
2266
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
3rd August 2024 10:46am
Tags
action
,
sports
,
motorbikes
,
motogp
Heather
ace
Wow! A super action shot, Peter! I can't believe how close to the ground they are! Fav
August 7th, 2024
Fran
Amazing capture.
August 7th, 2024
JackieR
ace
Oh wowsers, terrific timing and fabulous focus
August 7th, 2024
