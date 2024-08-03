Sign up
Photo 2265
The Kooks in concert
Its not all motorbike racing at Silverstone, they put live music on the big stage each night after the racing, image straight out of the camera.
3rd August 2024
3rd Aug 24
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Photo Details
Tags
concert
,
sooc
,
kooks
Heather
ace
A great pov to capture the concert goers! (and the concert)
August 7th, 2024
