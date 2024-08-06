Previous
Lunchtime Entertainment by pcoulson
Lunchtime Entertainment

Monster energy FMX motorbike guys putting on an amazing show, speeding up the steep ramps and leaping high into the flipping their bikes before landing on another across the gap, also a Scandinavian flipping his snowmobile.
6th August 2024

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
@pcoulson
Barb
A big WOW for this one, Peter! Great captures!!
August 8th, 2024  
Dianne
Incredible skills for both the riders and you as the photographer! My favourite is the second rider from the top.
August 8th, 2024  
