Previous
1770's Kitchen by pcoulson
Photo 2277

1770's Kitchen

Visited William Wordsworth's home fitted out to look as it did in the 1770's,
William Wordsworth (7 April 1770 – 23 April 1850) was an English Romantic poet
15th August 2024 15th Aug 24

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
623% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JeannieC57 ace
What a beautiful kitchen !
August 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise