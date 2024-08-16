Previous
Dead Tree by pcoulson
Photo 2278

Dead Tree

Noticed this on my walk today
16th August 2024 16th Aug 24

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
Peter
Photo Details

Annie-Sue ace
Very striking against that background
August 16th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Love those shapes!
August 16th, 2024  
Heather ace
A great capture, Peter! I love the grey branches appearing to reach up to touch the grey clouds overhead! Beautiful landscape too! Fav
August 16th, 2024  
Barb ace
Bare, dead trees always intrigue me! Great photo, Peter!
August 16th, 2024  
