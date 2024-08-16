Sign up
Previous
Photo 2278
Dead Tree
Noticed this on my walk today
16th August 2024
16th Aug 24
4
3
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3968
photos
86
followers
16
following
2271
2272
2273
2274
2275
2276
2277
2278
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
16th August 2024 3:24pm
tree
,
dead
Annie-Sue
ace
Very striking against that background
August 16th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Love those shapes!
August 16th, 2024
Heather
ace
A great capture, Peter! I love the grey branches appearing to reach up to touch the grey clouds overhead! Beautiful landscape too! Fav
August 16th, 2024
Barb
ace
Bare, dead trees always intrigue me! Great photo, Peter!
August 16th, 2024
