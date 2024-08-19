Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2281
Home for Sale
My entry in this weeks Capture 52 Challenge "Centered" ie put the subject in the centre of the image
19th August 2024
19th Aug 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3972
photos
86
followers
16
following
624% complete
View this month »
2274
2275
2276
2277
2278
2279
2280
2281
Latest from all albums
2275
2276
2277
2278
231
2279
2280
2281
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
18th August 2024 4:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
centered
,
52wc-2024-33
Annie-Sue
ace
very des res! And nice shot for the theme.
August 19th, 2024
Anne
ace
Beautifully captured Peter
August 19th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close