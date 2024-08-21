Previous
My Toys by pcoulson
Photo 2283

My Toys

My entry in this weeks Captured 52 challenge "Toy" these are my radio controlled toys for indoor flying in a ballroom and gym
21st August 2024 21st Aug 24

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
625% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Barb ace
Did you build these, Peter? I didn't know you could fly radio controlled toys inside, except for maybe the helicopters, as my brother-in-law has one...
August 21st, 2024  
JackieR ace
Ballroom droning??!
August 21st, 2024  
Rob Z ace
How cool. Mygrandson would be sooo impressed.
August 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise