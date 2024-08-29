Previous
Little Robin by pcoulson
Little Robin

Out this morning testing my old Sony A77ii camera and lenes
need to use it next month when my current camera goes in for repair, faulty slot 2 card reader
Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Lou Ann ace
Looks like this camera is just fine. Sweet capture!
August 29th, 2024  
